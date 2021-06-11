Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,858. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

