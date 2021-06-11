Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 6,782 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.69. 907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

