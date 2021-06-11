Blue Apron Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 747% compared to the average daily volume of 1,485 call options.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145 in the last ninety days. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

