Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells $41,892.84 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

