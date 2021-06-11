BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,247,954 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of HNI worth $278,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HNI by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HNI by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HNI by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $45.69 on Friday. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

