BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,843,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Northwest Bancshares worth $272,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 68,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $48,283. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

