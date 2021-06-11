BlackRock Inc. Has $275.75 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.91% of Altair Engineering worth $275,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,911.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,761 shares of company stock valued at $31,369,172. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,309.40 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

