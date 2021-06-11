BlackRock Inc. Has $259.07 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.73% of Cabot worth $259,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

