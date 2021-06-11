BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 836,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $257,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $324.53 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $219.37 and a 1 year high of $331.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.54.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

