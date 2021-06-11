BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $263,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

