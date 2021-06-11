BlackRock Inc. Acquires 788,447 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.94% of Cinemark worth $266,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

CNK stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

