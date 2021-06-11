Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackbaud by 59.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.58. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

