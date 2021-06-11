Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.64. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 89,624 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$264.84 million and a PE ratio of -382.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.02.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

