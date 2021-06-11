BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,875. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

