Bithao Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00841248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.71 or 0.08365408 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

