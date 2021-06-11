Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $796.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

