Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Hits $7.99 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and $474.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002280 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

