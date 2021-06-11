Bitcloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $737,717.91 and $19.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,127.19 or 0.99876902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00371915 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00448733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.70 or 0.00825055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00061877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,771,025 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

