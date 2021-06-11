Biotech Aps Wg Sells 72,400 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 72,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $2,472,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $147,063,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biotech Aps Wg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

