Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $360.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $414.71 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

