BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Up to $44.36

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $46.49. BioAtla shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands.

BCAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $28,058,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 558.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

