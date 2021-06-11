Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $182.45. Biglari shares last traded at $181.95, with a volume of 6,514 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $300.80 per share, with a total value of $705,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 63.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.