BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Shares of BIGC opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $4,645,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,026 shares of company stock worth $14,561,773. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

