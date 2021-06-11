Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The company has a market cap of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of -169.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

