BIDR (BIDR) Price Up 0.8% This Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00166788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00194721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.01160694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,156.07 or 0.99840382 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.