Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 40,212 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $30.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,878. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

