BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,138.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

