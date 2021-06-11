Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $107.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.57. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32.

A number of analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

