Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Announces Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

