BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.49. BEST shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 31,743 shares traded.
The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41.
BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
