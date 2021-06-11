Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells $1,951,207.80 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,483,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Corie S. Barry sold 64 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $7,791.36.

BBY stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

