Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $84,435.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00178210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00196457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.01221450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,502.85 or 1.00032294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

