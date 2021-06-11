Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Position Lowered by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bentley Systems makes up 2.1% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bentley Systems worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $634,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares in the company, valued at $26,075,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.94. 48,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,910. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

