Benoit Dageville Sells 12,272 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.07. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion and a PE ratio of -65.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

