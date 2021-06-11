Bellevue Group AG Reduces Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,236,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,707 shares of company stock worth $1,328,022. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

