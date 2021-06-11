Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 92,094 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

