Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. Investec raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

