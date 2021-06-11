Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Down to $23.60

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.92. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $656.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

