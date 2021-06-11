Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.33 ($29.80).

ETR AIXA opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €20.35 ($23.94). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.07.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

