Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $698,382.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00173797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00197339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.80 or 0.01186239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.71 or 1.00052565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.