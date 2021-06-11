Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 78 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

