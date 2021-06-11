Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,519 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

