Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $164,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.52.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

