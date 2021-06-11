Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.47 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.