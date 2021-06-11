Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.