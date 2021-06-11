Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 372,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 800.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $27.21 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

