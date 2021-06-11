Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.