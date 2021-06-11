Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Purchases £129 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £129 ($168.54).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Constantine Iordanou purchased 15,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Constantine Iordanou bought 639 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £562.32 ($734.67).

On Friday, May 28th, Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

