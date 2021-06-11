Bank of America Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $85.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.04.

CNC opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

