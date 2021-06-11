Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.31 ($3.90).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

